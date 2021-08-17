New RMM Motorsports Track in Alberta, on-track for 2021 opening

Since breaking ground in early fall 2020, the Rocky Mountain Motorsports (RMM) circuit in Calgary, Alberta, has been driving a fast-paced commitment inline with its construction partners to move the development forward to achieve the objective of having laps down in 2021.

A lot of development progress has been made recently—from kerbs being formed, to surface detail in preparation of asphalt that will be laid this month.

RMM has been designed by world-renowned track design specialists, Tilke GmbH & Co. from Germany. With such iconic facilities as Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on its résumé, the RMM track promises to provide a circuit that will excite both the novice learner, as well as challenge the most advanced driver.

Stay tuned for more updates as RMM pushes toward its opening laps in 2021.

