2020 Best Classic Italy ‘Land of Motors’ Tour

December 20, 2019

Western Driver is hosting the 2020 Emilia Romagna “Land of Motors” Tour, an escorted tour of northern Italy’s famous Motor Valley—the home to Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Pagani & the annual Gran Premio Nuvolari Mille Miglia Classic Rally & Show in Siena—plus Florence & the Tuscany Riviera. Museums, private collections, factory tours, cooking school, plus legendary Italian cuisine & wine & shopping will be part of a full calendar of events.

Click for full itinerary: 2020 Best Classic Italy Tour

