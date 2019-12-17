Porsche completes Macan series SUV with distinctly sporty model

Porsche’s new Macan GTS has been launched with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment.

The Macan GTS’ 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine delivers 375 horsepower—an increase of 15 horsepower compared with its predecessor—and is combined with the newly adapted PDK dual-clutch transmission.

The Macan GTS can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, or to the same speed in 4.5 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package, and on to a top track speed of 162 mph.

Among other things, the new Porsche compact SUV family has earned the abbreviation GTS, which stands for “Gran Turismo Sport”, due to its outstanding driving dynamics. Adaptive air suspension, which is standard equipment on this model, can lower the chassis by 10 millimetres.

Combined with standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and generously sized cast iron brakes, the new Macan GTS can be counted on to del the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car.

As an option, deceleration can be further improved by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

The standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and striking side skirts gives the car its characteristic appearance. The front fascia is characterized by black painted elements—a distinguishing feature of all Porsche GTS models.

The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are also darkened. The LED headlights can be optionally ordered in black with PDLS Plus. The rear end also gains black accents including a diffuser and the tailpipes of the standard sport exhaust system.

A multifunction sport steering wheel with the steering wheel rim in smooth leather is standard, as are the sport seats, exclusive to the GTS. The sport seats feature eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolsters for stable support during dynamic cornering.

An optional GTS interior package in leather with Carmine Red or Chalk stitching, BOSE Surround Sound system, and new smartphone tray with inductive charging function are among the many personalization options.

Park Assist including Surround View, a heated windshield, and ionizer are also available as optional equipment to improve comfort.

The new 2020 model year Macan GTS is expected to arrive at US dealerships in summer 2020. Pricing starts at US$71,300 excluding US$1,350 for delivery, processing and handling.