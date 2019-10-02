World’s first pop-up Porsche store opens in Richmond, B.C.

The doors to the first-ever Porsche Now pop-up store is now open in Richmond, B.C., offering Porsche fans and owners a new one-of-a-kind Porsche brand experience unlike anywhere else in the world.

Located in Richmond’s Aberdeen Square, Porsche Now Richmond is the first retail outlet in the world to showcase the new Porsche Now design concept, which was recently introduced by Porsche AG in Stuttgart, Germany.

The state-of-the-art pop-up store is also the first collaboration between auto giants, OpenRoad Auto Group and the Dilawri Group of Companies ahead of their new flagship dealership, Porsche Centre Richmond, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in late 2020 in the Richmond Auto Mall.

Porsche Now Richmond provides customers with an intimate and interactive Porsche sales environment, as well as a convenient service drop-off location. The new retail concept features an array of amenities with a design centre offering Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur items where customers can custom build their own Porsche in a configuration lounge based on their individual bespoke preferences.

There is also a Porsche AR Augmented Reality visualizer for clients to experience their dream Porsche any time, everywhere.

Porsche Now Richmond is currently the only location in Canada to offer a Porsche Design shop, featuring an exclusive lifestyle brand of puristic design and products in the areas of sportswear and fashion, timepieces, eyewear, electronics, and bags and luggage.

At Porsche Now Richmond, modern design, technology and art are combined to produce a truly captivating customer experience. One entrance of the pop-up store features an endless mirror room and a custom children’s Porsche 911 Carrera art piece symbolizing endless opportunities. The store will also showcase rotating exhibitions by local artists with a permanent feature wall that is a graffiti-style mural commissioned by local Chinese-Canadian designer and graffiti artist, Carson Ting. The mural represents Ting’s dynamic vision of the Porsche brand as well as Richmond’s deep heritage as B.C.’s most culturally diverse community. Customers can also experience unique in-store Porsche 3D mapping and interactive images projected onto the showroom vehicles to animate and bring each vehicle to life.

The opening of Porsche Now Richmond comes on the heels of the launch of the 2020 Porsche 911 during recent events at both OpenRoad’s Porsche Centre Langley and Dilawri’s Porsche Centre Vancouver. It is the 8th generation of the iconic Porsche 911 sports car.

Porsche Now Richmond is currently the only location in Canada to offer a Porsche Design shop, featuring an exclusive lifestyle brand of puristic design and products in the areas of sportswear and fashion, timepieces, eyewear, electronics, and bags and luggage.

Open daily except Sundays at 8060 Cambie Road in Richmond. For more information, visit PorscheRichmond.ca and follow Porsche Now Richmond on Facebook or Instagram.