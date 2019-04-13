Bentley celebrates centenary with new Hero furniture line

In addition to offering the limited-edition Continental GT Number 9 in celebration of its centenary, Bentley Motors is also producing a limited-edition collection of Bentley Home furniture.

The Hero line, created by Bentley Design, is produced by Bentley Home with just 100 pieces of each style bearing the special Bentley Centenary logo etched into metalwork.

These limited-edition pieces comprise a desk, an armchair and a matching foot stool and pay homage to the values embodied at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, which is to create products with an unrivalled blend of performance and craftsmanship.

According to Bentley, the items are hand-crafted using advanced techniques and contemporary materials. The metal frames of the pieces are crafted from gold-plated iron, whilst the dark stained oak features are brushed with liquid gold.

Bentley’s long history dates back to 1919, when founder W.O. Bentley created the first prototype in a London mews. This automotive ‘first’ began a century of phenomenal power, speed, motorsport success and exquisite craftsmanship.

Bentley has not released the prices on its limited-edition furniture pieces, but as the saying goes: “If you have to ask…”