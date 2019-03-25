Minis invade 2019 VIAS to celebrate 60th anniversary

It was a Mini invasion on Sunday March 24, the last day of the 2019 Vancouver International Auto Show (VIAS), when 23 classic Minis and 3 BMW Mini Coopers filled the Jack Poole Olympic Plaza to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic and most celebrated British car.

Mini 60 Drive-Up event began at Vanier Park and then proceeded in convoy down Burrard street to the Plaza, creating quite a sight for many bypassers. The display drew large crowds all day, with many enthusiasts sharing their Mini stories—from racing to personal experiences back in the day.

The one-day event was sponsored by the VIAS, Mini Club BC and Western Driver’s Vancouver ABFM

event. To see more than 500 British classic cars, be sure to visit The Greatest Show on British Wheels Vancouver ABFM 2019 on Saturday May 18 at VanDusen Garden where both Mini and Bentley marques will be featured.

Tickets available at Eventbrite and more details here.