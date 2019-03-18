New Bentley GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible most agile ever

Bentley is introducing two new versions of its third-generation Continental GT and GT Convertible models in 2019.

The luxury Grand Tourer, with a V8 gas engine, is now available for US customer order.

Both V8 models are equipped with a new-generation 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine.

Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Crewe, Great Britain, the Continental GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible combine performance with refinement and cutting-edge technology.

Both cars feature 20-inch, 10-spoke painted alloys wheels, subtle V8 badging and handcrafted interior.

Bentley created the modern luxury Grand Tourer segment in 2003, with the launch of the first-generation Continental GT.

Customer deliveries will commence in the US in Q3, with availability for other regions to be scheduled from Q1 2020.

The GT V8 Convertible’s tailored roof can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds, with the car travelling at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Seven different fabric hood colours are available including, for the first time, an authentic tweed finish.

A newly designed neckwarmer is seamlessly integrated into the heated and vented Comfort Seats, optimising efficiency and airflow around the electrically adjustable headrests. The styling highlight of the new neckwarmer is a chrome centre vane that stretches the full width of the duct, echoing Bentley’s famous ‘bullseye’ vents. Combined with a heated steering wheel and new heated armrests, these comfort features create a luxurious driving experience in all environments.

The V8 models also employ the latest LED Matrix technology, while the design of the headlamps is inspired by the finest cut-crystal glasses. The result being similar to that of an illuminated cut gem, an effect which is magnified when the optional welcome sequence gradually illuminates the headlights as you approach the car.

The Continental GT V8’s interior integrates natural materials such as the highest quality leathers and rare, sustainably sourced veneers into its handcrafted cabin. Twenty-way adjustable leather seats are available in a monotone colour split on the GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible. Four further colour split options are available, together with Contrast Stitching, Piping and Hand Cross Stitch.

New Crown Cut Walnut adorns the V8 fascia and other areas, with the option of a variety of exquisite wood veneers. V8 models also feature a 10-speaker Bentley Audio system as standard pumping out a powerful 650 watts of entertainment.

At the heart of both the GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible dashboards are an advanced, fully digital instrument panel and the optional Bentley Rotating Display. The latter features a 12.3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit, which revolves the veneer to reveal the touchscreen, as well as three elegant analogue dials.

The Continental GT V8 and GT V8 Convertible are both equipped with front and rear hollow, lightweight anti-roll bars for exceptional handling while the technically advanced, adaptive chassis created for Bentley’s intelligent Dynamic Ride System is also available as an option.

An Active All-Wheel Drive System varies the front-to-rear torque split dependent on the driving situation. The Continental GT V8 will use rear-wheel drive as much as possible during normal driving for optimum efficiency and dynamic performance.

Electric Power-Assisted Steering provides driver feedback, along with a wide range of driver-assistance features, such as Active Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Park Assist.

Bentley’s Centenary – 100 Years of Extraordinary

In 1919 Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley created a company with a simple objective: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”. This guiding principle has driven Bentley ever since.

The 10th of July 2019 marks Bentley’s 100th year. This extraordinary milestone – reached by only a special few companies – will be a cause for celebration of the company’s history and its global success.