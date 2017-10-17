New silent Range Rover revealed at London Design Museum

The legendary Range Rover took its next evolutionary step, unveiling a plug-in hybrid electric model at the Design Museum in London and driving it onto a catwalk in EV mode—in silence. For the first time, customers choosing Land Rover’s flagship SUV can experience zero-emission driving.

The efficient new Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) combines a 300PS (221kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 116PS (85kW) electric motor.

The 404PS (297kW) total available power output is capable of 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds) and a maximum speed of 137mph (220km/h).

Thanks to its electrified powertrain, the Range Rover P400e has a range of up to 31 miles (51km) in electric vehicle (EV) mode. The lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes.

The new PHEV combines its electric motor with a high-performance Ingenium petrol engine to offer sustainable luxury with new levels of efficiency and capability.

Interior comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for driver and passengers. Front seats feature 24-way movement, while in the rear a completely redesigned cabin and wider, softer seats, reclining by up to 40 degrees and offering 25 massage programmes, thanks to hot stone massage technology, create a tranquil and luxurious sanctuary.

The new Range Rover’s latest technologies:

Gesture sunblind: opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear-view mirror, and forwards to close

Air Cabin Ionisation: uses nano-sized charged water particles to cleanse and purify the air for enhanced passenger wellbeing

Pixel-laser LED headlights: advanced technology is brighter and yet intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers

Activity key: customers can securely lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a conventional key fob

Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the new Range Rover will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility and is available to order now, with first deliveries from the end of 2017 (market dependent).