Volvo Car Financial Services launches in Canada

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. has launched Volvo Car Financial Services (VCFS). VCFS will handle day-to-day management of the financial services business including leasing and financing.

“Volvo Car Financial Services is an integral part in growing the Volvo Car business in Canada,” said David Carroll, national sales manager – Canada, VCFS. “We are here to support our retailer sales and increase customer satisfaction.”

VCFS now offers an expanded product offering, with additional enhancements coming in the first half of 2017. In addition, VCFS will have a local field team of dealer representatives throughout Canada.

Volvo Car Financial Services has been a significant part of Volvo’s U.S. business since 2012 and expects to provide the same level of support and service in Canada.