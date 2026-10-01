Announcement: 2027 Vancouver ABFM New Location

To all Collector and Classic Car Enthusiasts, especially ABFM supporters and friends

It has been 41 years since the first Vancouver All British Field Meet (ABFM) was staged in the parking lot of a local automotive dealership, circa 1985. Since then, it has been hosted at the world-class VanDusen Botanical Garden, one of North America’s most spectacular venues for celebrating the history, culture, design, and beauty embodied in these magnificent machines.

Over the years, thousands of automotive fans have made the Saturday of the Victoria Day weekend a must‑attend tradition, contributing significantly to public awareness of VanDusen and supporting the Garden’s financial impact—including benefiting the City of Vancouver and Parks Board operations. It has been a privilege to stage this long‑term event within such a beautiful garden setting, and the Vancouver ABFM at VanDusen stands as a remarkable success story built on partnership, passion, and community.

End of an Era — Moving On

The 2026 ABFM was the final show to be staged at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

The automotive world and environmental stewardship no longer align with the Vancouver Parks Board’s vision for the future of its Botanical Garden. The Vancouver ABFM accepts this “vision” expressed in their guiding statement as follows:

“VanDusen focuses on events that inspire a deeper understanding of plants and a passion for biodiversity, and to encourage generations to conserve, protect, and enhance the natural world, and those that have lower risks of negative impacts to the Garden.”

So that statement, attributed to VanDusen Botanical Garden, managed by the Vancouver Parks Board, marks the end of the Vancouver ABFM–VanDusen era—and the beginning of a new chapter for the Vancouver ABFM.

With Change Comes Good News

We are pleased to announce that the 2027 ABFM will be held on the grassy, tree‑lined fields of Southlands Riding Club (SRC)—home to North America’s only designated equestrian community and a venue that has offered world‑class facilities since 1943.

This venue change offers an exciting opportunity to refresh and expand the long-standing Vancouver ABFM Classic Car event, while supporting this new nonprofit host partner at Southlands and its equestrian rescue charity.

Key Enhancements Planned for 2027

Continued tradition of the Victoria Day Saturday kick‑off

kick‑off Increased space for featured events

Expanded audience and displays of British and invited collector cars, including Military vehicles

Simplified vehicle load‑in logistics

Return of the Friday Night VIP Reception with access to a licensed Clubhouse and private Patio Garden

with access to a licensed Clubhouse and private Patio Garden More vendor and concession space

Enhanced musical entertainment

Free public parking plus reserved VIP and trailer parking

A shared “horsepower” connection with a willing, long‑term equestrian charity partner who understands the significance of the collector car hobby

Additional concessions, entertainment, and increased attendance capacity will enrich the visitor experience while generating much‑needed funding for SRC’s Horse Rescue Charity. Horsepower helping horsepower.

This is our vision for the next chapter of The Greatest Show on British Wheels.

Join us for the Inaugural Southlands Vancouver ABFM

In the true spirit of the classic car movement, we invite your continued support as we carry the Vancouver ABFM legacy forward. Join us on Saturday, May 22, 2027, at the beautiful Southlands Equestrian Center in the heart of Vancouver’s leafy Westside for this gala inaugural event.

Because the Vancouver ABFM is a collector car show run by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, we encourage your comments, ideas, and feedback.

Further details and the registration form will be posted at www.westerndriver.com on November 1, 2026.

Joan & Patrick Stewart, Host Organizers