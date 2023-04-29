2023 Vancouver ABFM at VanDusen is fast approaching

Celebrating its 36th year, the 2023 Vancouver ABFM presented by HAGERTY, dubbed The Greatest Show on British Wheels, will take place on Saturday, May 20 (Victoria Day Weekend) at VanDusen Botanical Garden. Gates open at 10am until 4:30pm. Tickets available at Eventbrite and also at the Gate (entry through VanDusen parking lot) on the day of the show.

This year’s show celebrates the centenary of MG sports cars and Aston Martin’s 110 anniversary. Expect to see a record showing of Astons and MGs (As, Bs, Ts, GTs, and Modern MGs). In addition, there will be some 1930s MGs–L2, NB, TA and J2 vehicles on display with the prewar vehicles.

Cars will be coming from Washington, Oregon, Alberta, Vancouver Island, Saskatchewan and all areas of the Lower Mainland and Greater Vancouver.

Little Mountain Brass band, Definitely Not The Beatles tribute band, pipers, food trucks, and a tea tent (sold out) all combine to make this a great day of celebration for the many British marques (from Aston Martin to TVR) to be on display in 63 classes.

A special display of “electrified” classics, merging the past with the future, will also be on display.

This annual one-day show is not to be missed, mark your calendars for Saturday May 20, 2023.

A special family day in a beautiful setting for young and old to stir the nostalgia that only classic cars can provide.