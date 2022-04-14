Purchase Tickets to the 2022 Vancouver ABFM @ VanDusen Gardens

“The Greatest Show on British Wheels,” Vancouver ABFM, sponsored by Hagerty, is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the 35th anniversary celebration of the show on Saturday, May 21, 2022 (Victoria Day Weekend). Featured marque anniversary celebrations, carried forward from 2020 & 2021, are Triumph Stag’s 50th, English Ford’s 100th, and Jaguar E-Type’s 60th anniversary. Classic cars on display will be from Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, BC interior, Washington, Oregon, California, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. See pre-war cars such as a 1938 MG VA, 1927 & 1932 Rolls-Royces, 1933 Alvis Speed 20, among other wonderful vehicles in 62 classes.

A unique look at the future will be showcased in an ElectraClassic vehicle display, showcasing the trend of combining classic looks with modern driveability.

Dress in period attire 1940s to 1960s and enjoy a classic British Tea in a tented area, set amongst the spectacular British vehicles in the middle of VanDusen’s Great Lawn. Tea ticket prices include entry to the Show, plus a chance to win prizes, including a case of Pennzoil, a $50 Gas Card and a Tea Gift Basket.

Early Bird Prices until May 1, 2022:

ADULT: (19-64) $16 each

SENIOR: (65+) $14

YOUTH: (13-18) $11

CHILD: (5-12) $6

CHILD: (4 & Younger) $0

FAMILY: (2 Adults; 2 Youth/Child) $42

HIGH TEA: 11:45am Seating (1 adult, includes entry to the Show & VanDusen Garden) $65

HIGH TEA: 2pm Seating (1 adult, includes entry to the Show & VanDusen Garden) $6