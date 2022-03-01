2022 Vancouver ABFM is revving up and raring to go

The Greatest Show on British Wheels , Vancouver ABFM, is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the celebration at VanDusen Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

“After two years hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to welcome HAGERTY, the world’s largest collector car insurer and automotive lifestyle brand, to partner with us as the Presenting Sponsor,” said Patrick Stewart, event co-chair. “Through their involvement, we plan to introduce some additional features at the show—a Best Club Award, in recognition of those dedicated enthusiasts who run local classic car clubs; and through the show’s Youth Judging Awards program, an award to recognize and support young people.

“The important work of car clubs and the involvement of next-generation car enthusiasts are vital to the very survival of the classic car hobby and our continued enjoyment of classic car ownership,” said Stewart. “We are thankful for HAGERTY’s support in these important ABFM programs.”

Featured marque anniversary celebrations, carried forward from 2020 & 2021, are Triumph Stag’s 50th, English Ford’s 100th, and Jaguar E-Type’s 60th anniversary.

A unique look at the future will be showcased in an ElectraClassic vehicle display, showcasing the trend of combining classic looks with modern driveability.

The restart of the Vancouver ABFM will be a day to remember, with an entertaining gathering of British-built classics, exhibitors and vendors on display on the Great Lawn of the beautiful VanDusen Garden.

“After the 2020/2021 pandemic years of cancelled events and social isolation, we are looking forward to opening the gates at VanDusen, seeing the classics roll in, and welcoming everyone to our much-cherished event,” said Joan Stewart, co-chair of Vancouver ABFM.

