Pick the AJAC category winners and Win a $50 Shell Gift Card and tickets to the 2020 Vancouver ABFM

Send us your Best Pick in each AJAC category finalist listing below, for a draw to win a $50 Shell Gift Card and 2 tickets to the 2020 Vancouver ABFM at VanDusen Garden.

Email to jstewart@westerndriver.com with subject header: AJAC Picks

Contest closes midnight January 15, 2020. Winner announced on Friday, January 17, 2020

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) have announced three finalists in each of 12 vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

More than 1,200 ballots were submitted over nearly an entire calendar year by AJAC journalist members, who collectively comprise the most esteemed group of professional automotive media in Canada. Journalists drive the qualifying entries, which for the 2020 program saw last year’s category winners compete against next-generation or significantly updated vehicles, on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

The next step in the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these 12 categories announced on January 16, 2020, at the Montreal International Auto Show. The overall winners will be revealed as part of the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 13, 2020, and the Canadian Green Car of the Year and Green Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be presented at the Vancouver International Auto Show on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2020:

Kia Forte/Forte5 (2019 category winner)

Kia Soul

Mazda Mazda3

Best Large Car in Canada for 2020:

Kia Stinger (2019 category winner and Canadian Car of the Year)

Subaru Legacy

Volkswagen Arteon

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2020:

Acura ILX

Jaguar XE

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Best Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:

Hyundai Veloster N

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Best Premium Sports-Performance Car in Canada for 2020:

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

Jaguar F-TYPE

Porsche 911 Carrera

Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Mazda CX-5 (2019 category winner)

Subaru Outback

Toyota RAV4

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Telluride

Mazda CX-9 (2019 category winner)

Best Small Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Lexus UX

Range Rover Evoque

Volvo XC40

Best Mid-Size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020:

Infiniti QX50 (2019 category winner)

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Porsche Cayenne

Best Pick-up in Canada for 2020:

Ford Ranger

Jeep Gladiator

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Best EV in Canada for 2020:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (2019 category winner)

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai NEXO

Best Premium EV in Canada for 2020:

Jaguar I-PACE (2019 category winner and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year)

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered

