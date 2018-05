Celebrate the Royal Wedding and the birth of the new Royal Baby, dress up as your favourite Downtown Abbey character and enjoy High Tea in the tented Carriage Trade Teahouse at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Two sittings: 11:45am and 2pm.

Limited seating; Reservations required.

Draws for a Murchie’s Gift basket; a $100 Gas Card; 4 Limited Edition ABFM Steins and other prizes.

To book your time slot, email jstewart@westerndriver.com