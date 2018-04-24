SVABC readies for Collector Car Appreciation Day/Month

The Specialty Vehicle Association of BC (SVABC), the lobby group committed to preserving the collector car hobby and supporting B.C.’s car enthusiasts, is all revved up for a momentous year of Collector Car Appreciation Day celebrations in British Columbia.

At the request of the SVABC, the Province of British Columbia has issued a Proclamation declaring July 14, 2018, and the month of July 2018, as Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD) and Month.

“We are extremely happy to see this program continue, this is the (5) fifth year for CCAD and the participation continues to grow, most [car clubs] already have plans in place for 2018,” said Bob Kelly, SVABC president. “CCAD is all inclusive, all vehicle enthusiasts, cars, pick ups, motorcycles, trucks everyone in the hobby. It recognizes vehicle enthusiasts for what they give back to their community—through charities, food banks, school breakfast and lunch programs, mechanic bursary education programs, assisting seniors, and economic spin off. The preservation and promotion of the [collector car] hobby is front and centre.”

For more information about the Specialty Vehicle Association of BC, visit www.sva.bc.ca.