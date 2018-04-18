See the world on your motorcycle: 38 guided tours on six continents

Colette Coleman has been riding motorcycles for 25 years over four continents and she considers it the best form of transportation on which to explore the globe.

In 1995, Coleman and her husband spent two years motorcycling overland from England to Australia, covering 15 countries and 40,000 kilometres. This adventure inspired her to write Great Motorcycle Journeys of the World, a guide to riding motorcycles around the globe. She also began writing articles for various motorcycle publications.

Coleman’s latest book on motorcycle trips around the world, aptly titled Magnificent Motorcycle Trips of the World: 38 Guided Tours from 6 Continents, will be released in May 2018.

This 207-page full-colour book features 38 spectacular routes taking in the best of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Americas. All the featured trips can be taken as part of a two to three-week vacation or linked to form a longer trip.

Each journey is accessible for everyone, regardless of level of motorcycle expertise. Travellers can choose to take their own bike, hire one on arrival or collect one as part of an organized tour.

Magnificent Motorcycle Trips includes stunning photography and route maps with points of interest on the way.

If you’ve ever wanted to take a motorcycling holiday or are a seasoned rider looking for innovative ideas for places to visit, then this book will inspire you. Visit Coleman at her website www.colettecoleman.com.

Magnificent Motorcycle Trips of the World: 38 Guided Tours from 6 Continents

Author: Colette Colman

208 Pages; Softcover

ISBN: 978-1620082386

Cost: CDN $25.99; US $19.99

Release: May 2018