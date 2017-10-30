Moss Motors acquires XKs Unlimited

Moss Motors Ltd. has acquired well-known classic Jaguar parts specialists XKs Unlimited of San Luis Obispo, CA.

Serving Jaguar enthusiasts since 1973, XKs Unlimited has always prided itself on its selection of a wide range of parts, customer service and dedication to the Jaguar community.

The addition of XKs Unlimited’s operations, personnel and expertise to the Moss Motors is designed to further solidify Moss’ leadership in the vintage British car parts marketplace, creating a one-stop source for Jaguar, MG, Triumph, Austin Healey and classic Mini restoration shops, service providers and owners alike.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on doing everything we could to keep these unique and fun British cars on the road,” said Moss Motors chairman, Robert Goldman. “Moss started out servicing and supplying parts for British sports cars including Jaguars here in California almost 70 years ago, and even owned the local Jaguar dealership for many years. We’ve sold Jaguar and classic British car parts to our valued customers ever since, so adding XKs Unlimited to our family just reinforces our commitment to all the British marques, but especially our Jaguar heritage.”

This legacy of commitment to supplying Jaguar owners with the parts they need to restore and maintain their classic cats will now continue with the support and guidance of Moss Motors’ nearly 70 years of experience in the British car parts and restoration business.

“With my desire to concentrate more on my first love, the direct restoration of classic Jaguars and British sports cars, I will continue on with the ownership of the restoration shop at the same location, but with the new name XKs Motorsport,” said XKs Unlimited founder Jason Len. “I just felt I needed to find someone that would take good care of our long-time XKs Unlimited customers; to find the right stewards for our parts side of the business. And with Moss Motors’ already existing support of Jaguar and their great reputation for customer service and value; everything just came together.”

Founded in 1948, Moss Motors is a multi-national warehouse distributor, manufacturer and retailer of performance, restoration and replacement parts for vintage British and specialty market vehicles including Jaguar, MG, Triumph, Austin Healey, classic Mini and Miata.