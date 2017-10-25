Nissan unveils IMx zero-emission concept at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan has unveiled its IMx all-electric crossover concept vehicle at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The IMx offers fully autonomous operation and a driving range of more than 600 kilometres.

At the core of the IMx’s technological features is a future version of ProPILOT autonomous technology.

When ProPILOT drive mode is selected, the system stows the steering wheel inside the dashboard and reclines all seats, giving the driver more space and allowing the vehicle’s occupants to relax and enjoy their commute.

When Manual drive mode is selected, the vehicle returns the steering wheel and seats to their original position, seamlessly transferring control back to the driver.

The Nissan IMx zero-emission concept vehicle adopts Nissan’s new EV platform, which is designed for maximum efficiency. It allows the floor to be completely flat, resulting in a cavernous cabin and enhanced driving dynamics.

The IMx is propelled by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque, sourced from a high-capacity battery, which has been redesigned and re-engineered for increased energy density. This new battery supports a driving range of more than 600 kilometres on a single charge.

Nissan’s designers sought to redefine the interior space of the IMx to create a sense of openness, while maintaining a feeling of privacy. To achieve this, they endeavoured to design a space that links the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s interior adheres to the basic concept of space that can be found in a traditional Japanese house, suggesting a sense of openness.

The car’s panoramic OLED instrument panel displays a view of the external environment in the background. A separate, wood grain-patterned display, positioned below the instrument panel and wrapping around the interior door trims, gives occupants a subtle sense of the outside, reminiscent of a traditional Japanese paper screen.

A diagonal pattern on the seats has been delicately etched with a laser cutter. The head rest—patterned like a Japanese interlocking wood puzzle—is made from silicon-material cushioning and a frame produced by a 3D printer.

Artificial intelligence enables the driver to control the instrument panel with eye movements and hand gestures. This intuitive interface results in fewer physical controls and switches, making the cabin of the IMx simple yet highly efficient.

According to Nissan, this all-electric, fully autonomous concept vehicle embodies the future of the company’s Intelligent Mobility.