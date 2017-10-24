Gooding & Company sells most valuable Porsche in world auction history

Gooding & Company auction achieved more than $155 million for 285 lots sold in 2017 and posted a strong 82 per cent sale rate from the auction house’s three esteemed venues.

Collectors responded to the quality and unique offerings as 40 cars sold above the $1-million mark and 42 new world auction records were established.

Throughout 2017, Gooding & Company continued its tradition as the Porsche market leader, with more than $42-million in sales and an average price of $682,298 for cars of this celebrated marque.

Gooding & Company also set a new world record for the most valuable Porsche sold at auction with the 1970 Porsche 917K (sold for $14,080,000) presented at 2017 Pebble Beach Auctions, besting the standard it had set in 2015 with the 1982 Porsche 956 (sold for $10,120,000). The auction house now holds seven of the top ten records for most valuable Porsches ever sold at auction.

The Pebble Beach Auctions, August 18 & 19, 2017

$91.5-million in total sales

22 cars sold above $1-million

20 new world auction records

110 of 135 lots sold

Most valuable Porsche and BMW ever sold at auction

Gooding & Company is the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and at the 2017 Pebble Beach Auctions, the company achieved more than $91-million from 110 lots sold, with 22 lots selling at or above the $1-million mark. The new Friday-Saturday auction schedule proved to be a windfall for both buyers and sellers. Attendance and the number of new registered bidders soared, which resulted in 20 new world-record prices, including the most valuable examples of a Porsche and BMW ever sold at auction.

The company’s 1970 Porsche 917K reached a record-setting $14,080,000; Brian Silvestro of Road & Track called it “arguably the most iconic 917 of all time. And now, it’s also the most expensive. Fitting.”

The star of Saturday’s auction, the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C, is one of only 12 ever built and the ultimate evolution of the single-cam Ferrari Berlinetta. The price illustrated the car’s historical significance and set a world auction record for the model at $14,520,000, furthermore achieving the highest price for the celebrated marque across all auction houses in 2017.

Looking Forward to 2018

The prestigious auction house will be conducting its annual Scottsdale Auctions on January 19 and 20, 2018, located at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, AZ. Early highlights include the blisteringly fast 2014 Pagani Huayra (estimate $2,200,000-$2,600,000) that features numerous bespoke options, including exposed carbon fiber bodywork, and is offered with less than 1,000 miles from new. The next Amelia Island Auction will take place on March 9, 2018 in Amelia Island, Florida, and the annual Pebble Beach Auctions will be held August 24 and 25, 2018, inside the gates of Pebble Beach, California.

The Scottsdale Auctions

Dates: Friday, January 19 at 11:00am and Saturday, January 20 at 11:00am

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Public preview: Wednesday, January 17 – Saturday, January 20

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Live auction broadcast: www.goodingco.com

