Vancouver’s Electra Meccanica files application for NASDAQ listing

Vancouver-based Electra Meccanica, manufacturer of the all-electric Solo commuter car, SoloR race variant, and Tofino sport coupe, has filed an application to have its shares of common stock listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

“Elevating the listing of our common stock to the NASDAQ Capital Market will provide access to a larger pool of capital, which is an important step forward in our mission to enhance shareholder value, while complementing the operational progress we are making,” said Jerry Kroll, Electra Meccanica’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “As the Electra Meccanica story improves, the NASDAQ Capital Market listing is expected to increase trading liquidity of our common stock, broaden our shareholder base and raise our profile in the investment community.”

Electra Meccanica’s Solo is a futuristic designed all-electric vehicle that is powered by a 16.1 kWhs lithium ion battery. With a range of 160kms (100 miles) and a top speed of 130kms/h (80 mph), the Solo is designed to deliver superior performance and spirited driving.

The SoloR is a spec racer with a high-performance battery system mated to performance brakes, oversized wheels and racing slicks.

The Tofino is equipped with a high-performance, all-electric motor with a top speed of 200 kph (125 mph) and a 0-100 kph (0-60 mph) in under seven seconds. The chassis and body are made of a lightweight aerospace-grade composite and the car is capable of up to 400 km (250 Miles) of range on a full charge. The roadster will be available in five colours—Titanium Silver, Electric Red, Raven Black, Arctic White and Bionic Bronze.

More information can be found at EMVauto.com.