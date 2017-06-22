Navigation

TVR to unveil new car at September 2017 Goodwood Revival

By on June 22, 2017 in TVR

The iconic British sports car maker, TVR, will be unveil its eagerly awaited new sports car to the public at the Goodwood Revival on September 8-10, 2017.

Created in conjunction with Gordon Murray Design, the 1200-kilogram car promises incredible 200mph performance and 0-60mph in less than 4 seconds.

The unveiling of the car at the Goodwood Revival is a first for the world-renowned Sussex-based event. The new car will go on display in the ‘Earls Court’ building at the Revival and will be showcased at the centre of a display that will feature a number of older, heritage TVRs in celebration of the British marque’s 70th anniversary.

The special launch edition five-litre, Cosworth-developed V8-powered car is being offered at just over CA$150,000.

TVR is an independent British sports car manufacturer established in 1947 by Trevor Wilkinson. The business established itself as a leading light in the British low-volume sports car market, building an international reputation for high-performance vehicles and innovative design. The current management team acquired the brand in 2013.

Powered by WordPress. Designed by WooThemes