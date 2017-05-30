2009 Lotus Exige formerly owned by Seinfeld sells for $90,400

The fastest to, from and around the track model, the 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sports Coupe was a special order in Kawasaki green.

According to Seinfeld, “The key to driving is having the right car on the right road on the right day and being in the right mood.”

Highlights of the remarkable celebrity-owned super sports car include a 1.8-litre inline 4-cylinder engine with 257-horsepower, Syncromesh Manual 6-speed transmission, accusump system, supercharger, intercooler, lightweight motorsport battery, carbon fiber front split bumper, rear spoiler, engine cover, side air intake ducts, sill covers, top of dash and 12-spoke forged alloy wheels.

Aside from the Lotus Exige, Dan Kruse Classics also offered 175 other classic vehicles over the Memorial Day Weekend. View video of vehicle being auctioned here: https://youtu.be/xG3-FXb-H-o