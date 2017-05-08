2017 Best Brit Sports Car: Austin-Healey 3000, a close winner over Jaguar XK150

A total of 835 votes were cast over the month-long, online campaign in which entrants voted for their Top 5 sports cars from a pre-selected listed of 12 British sports cars:

• Jaguar XK150

• Austin-Healey 3000

• Morgan Plus 8

• Sunbeam Tiger

• Bugeye Sprite

• TVR Taimar

• Lotus Elan

• Triumph TR6

• Triumph TR3

• MGA

• MGB

• AC Ace

The official draw from all entries was made on April 30 for a sponsors’ prize package valued at $500.

The winner of the draw is Triumph owner Trish McAuley.

The winner receives an Autoglym Detailing kit, 4 ABFM VIP Passes for 8 people to attend the Saturday May 20 British Classic Car Show at VanDusen Garden and a $125 Gift Certificate for use at Wilkinson’s Automobilia.

Thanks to all who voted in this year’s ABFM Best Brit Sports Car campaign and also to our sponsors: Hagerty Collector Car Insurance;

Autoglym Detailing Products;

Classic Car Adventures;

Vancouver ABFM; and

Wilkinson’s Automobilia.

