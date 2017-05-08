2017 Best Brit Sports Car: Austin-Healey 3000, a close winner over Jaguar XK150

A total of 835 votes were cast over the month-long, online campaign in which entrants voted for their Top 5 sports cars from a pre-selected listed of 12 British sports cars:
• Jaguar XK150
• Austin-Healey 3000
• Morgan Plus 8
• Sunbeam Tiger
• Bugeye Sprite
• TVR Taimar
• Lotus Elan
• Triumph TR6
• Triumph TR3
• MGA
• MGB
• AC Ace
The official draw from all entries was made on April 30 for a sponsors’ prize package valued at $500.
The winner of the draw is Triumph owner Trish McAuley.
The winner receives an Autoglym Detailing kit, 4 ABFM VIP Passes for 8 people to attend the Saturday May 20 British Classic Car Show at VanDusen Garden and a $125 Gift Certificate for use at Wilkinson’s Automobilia.
Thanks to all who voted in this year’s ABFM Best Brit Sports Car campaign and also to our sponsors: Hagerty Collector Car Insurance;
Autoglym Detailing Products;
Classic Car Adventures;
Vancouver ABFM; and
Wilkinson’s Automobilia.