Porsche introduces Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

Four different versions will be available for ordering at launch: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the Panamera Turbo.

Just like the coupe-style Panamera sports sedan, the Sport Turismo is characterized by its dynamic proportions — a reflection of the Porsche design DNA.

Beginning from the B-pillars back, the Sport Turismo features a unique rear design. Above the pronounced shoulder, an elongated window line and equally long roof contour lend the vehicle its striking appearance. At the rear, the roof drops away less dramatically than the window line, resulting in a prominent and distinctive D-pillar which transitions into the shoulder section in a coupe-like fashion.

First adaptively extendible roof spoiler

At the top of the vehicle, the roof extends into an adaptive spoiler. The angle of the roof spoiler is set in three stages depending on the driving situation and selected vehicle settings.

Redesigned rear compartment

The new Sport Turismo is the first Panamera to feature rear seating for three passengers.

The two outer seats take the form of individual seats — in keeping with the model line’s reputation for sporty performance with maximum passenger comfort — thereby producing a 2+1 configuration in the rear. As an option, the Panamera Sport Turismo is also available in a four-seat configuration with two electrically adjustable individual seats in the back.

Four engines at market launch

The Panamera Sport Turismo models will be available with the four engines launching with the sports sedan, and they consequently maintain the same 0 to 60 acceleration figures.

The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 generating 330 hp, and it will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds with launch control.

The Panamera 4S Sport Turismo reaches 60 mph (with launch control) in 4.0 seconds and is powered by a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is powered by the same combustion engine as in the 4S, and has an additional 136 hp electric motor, which in combination propels it from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds.

The Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo reaches 60 (with launch control) in 3.4 seconds and is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 generating 550 hp.

Availability and pricing

The MY18 Panamera Sport Turismo models are expected to arrive in the North America at the end of 2017.

Prices will range from $96,200 to $154,000.