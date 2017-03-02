Land Rover unveils the Range Rover Velar

The Velar—the same name used for the very first Range Rover prototypes in the late 1960s—is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport; offering luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability in the mid-size SUV segment.

Created from a clean sheet using Jaguar Land Rover’s Lightweight Aluminium Architecture, the Range Rover Velar represents the next chapter of the Range Rover success story.

The Velar’s Range Rover lineage is instantly recognizable from its formal, horizontal feature lines, floating roof and continuous waistline, through to the taut and tapered lines at the rear. An optional 22-inch wheel further complements the vehicle’s silhouette.

Advanced technology is pivotal to the contemporary design: the full-LED headlights are the most slender ever to appear on a production Land Rover vehicle. The flush deployable door handles on the Range Rover Velar contribute to a coefficient of drag of only 0.32Cd – this is the most aerodynamically-efficient Land Rover ever produced.

The interior offers a sustainable, premium textile seat material as an optional alternative to leather. The Dapple Grey woollen upholstery material was developed together with Kvadrat, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of high-quality design textiles and is complemented with Suedecloth inserts finished in Ebony or Light Oyster.

The interior space of the Range Rover Velar is also defined by a new Land Rover Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Two 10-inch high-definition touchscreens integrate seamlessly into the cabin architecture reducing the complexity of the dash.

Built with seating for five and space for everything that comes with them, the Range Rover Velar features a luggage compartment volume of 34.4 cu ft. behind the second row seats.

The lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure, together with double-wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension, provides the basis for agile handling, exceptional ride comfort and outstanding refinement.

Combined with a comprehensive restraint system that includes six airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue-Assist and an Adaptive Speed Limiter, the Range Rover Velar integrates the latest automotive technology.

The Range Rover Velar and Velar R-Dynamic range comprises of four selectively available specifications including Standard, S, SE or HSE, with three powertrain options depending on trim. Customers can also specify Black and Premium Exterior Packs for an even more distinguished appearance.

Most exclusive of all will be the Velar First Edition. Limited to approximately 500 units and available for one model year only, the Velar First Edition is even more luxurious than the HSE specification. This model is powered solely by the 380HP 3.0-litre V6 gasoline engine and features a wealth of extra features as standard, including a full extended leather interior, as well as a copper weave carbon fiber trim finisher, to complement the perforated Windsor leather seats finished in two tone Light Oyster/Ebony, a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System, and special 22-inch Split-Spoke wheels with diamond-turned finish.

First Edition models are available exclusively in one of three colours; Corris Grey, Silicon Silver, or Flux Silver– a unique added cost satin finish exclusive to the First Edition, which will be meticulously hand-sprayed at Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations’ Oxford Road Technical Centre in the UK.

Price for the special edition from Jaguar Land Rover Canada is $95,000.

Land Rover set a new all-time sales record for the U.S. in 2016. In 2017, the brand will launch the all-new fifth generation Discovery and Range Rover Velar, expanding the line up to six models. Designed and engineered at Jaguar Land Rover’s development centers in the UK, the Range Rover Velar will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility.

Canadian pricing for the base Velar S will start at $62,000 and V6 models will start at $64,200. The top-of-the-line, V6-powered Velar R-Dynamic HSE is pricing at $82,600.

The Velar will be available in dealerships across Canada, starting this summer.