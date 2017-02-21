Vote for your ABFM 2017 Best Brit Sports Car

Cast your vote for the top 5 sports cars from the 2017 ABFM’s 12 selected contenders. Your 5 choices are YOUR PERSONAL CHOICE for the MUST-HAVE cars in your garage. Examples of the Top 5 voted sports cars will be displayed in a special viewing area at the Saturday May 20, ABFM 2017 Classic Car Show, VanDusen Garden, where the public will vote for its favourite classic to declare the overall ABFM BEST BRIT SPORTS CAR winner.

Voting ends March 31, 2017 when the Top 5 qualifiers will be announced. A draw will be made from all entries for a chance to win the Grand Prize:

One Autoglym Detailing Kit

4 VIP 2017 ABFM Show event passes

$125 Gift Certificate Wilkinson’s Automobilia

TOTAL VALUE: $500

Click here for the entry form.