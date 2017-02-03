Nine world auction benchmarks established at Gooding’s 10th annual Scottsdale Auctions

Gooding & Company auction house continued its tradition as a market leader by realizing more than $33.4-million at the company’s 10th annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions, January 20-21, 2017.

Gooding’s president David Gooding and auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 106 of 126 lots for an 84 per cent sales rate, which resulted in an impressive average price of $315,327 per car sold. The sale, which was witnessed by enthusiasts near and far, posted nine new benchmarks from Ferrari, Bugatti, Porsche and AMC. The most notable sales were a highly original 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix, which sold for a world record price of $3,300,000 and the quintessential 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast, which sold for $2,915,000.

Prewar classics attracted strong bidding from our standing-room-only crowd, as a 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Grand Sport sold for $1,595,000, a 1928 Bentley 4 ½ Litre Open Sports Tourer sold for $1,100,000, and a 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster sold for $693,000.

A new world auction record was set by a 1920 Stutz Series H Bearcat that sold for $451,000.

Paddles were also flying for Postwar sports cars, with a 1969 AMC AMX/3 selling for $891,000, a world record price for the AMC marque.

Additional best-of-category sports cars sold included: a 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta ($1,485,000), a record price for the model, a one-owner 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing ($1,457,500) and a 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra ($1,100,00).

Top 10 Results:

• 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix (sold for $3,300,000)

• 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast (sold for $2,915,000)

• 1932 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Grand Sport Roadster (sold for $1,595,000)

• 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta (sold for $1,485,000)

• 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (sold for $1,457,500)

• 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (sold for $1,100,000)

• 1928 Bentley 4 ½ Litre Open Sports Tourer (sold for $1,100,000)

• 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort (sold for $1,089,000)

• 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (sold for $1,034,000)

• 1969 American Motors AMX/3 (sold for $891,000)

Gooding & Company’s next auction will take place in Amelia Island, Florida, on Friday, March 10th at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation. The sale will include an array of exceptional motorcars from a variety of top marques.

Most notably, four supercars from a Private Porsche Collection will cross the auction block, consisting of a 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (Estimate Upon Request), a 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Fleichtbau (estimate: $1,300,000–$1,600,000), a 2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0 (estimate: $650,000–$750,000) and a 2011 Porsche 997 GT2 RS (estimate: $550,000–$650,000).

Another highlight that will grace the Amelia Island stage is a 2015 McLaren P1 (estimate: $2,000,000–$2,300,000 without reserve), with proceeds from the sale benefiting a professorship at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

In addition, Gooding & Company will present an exceptional selection of race cars, including a 1989 Mazda 767B and a 1977 Porsche 934/5.