2017 Subaru BRZ Inazuma Edition sports coupe with ‘Lightning’ reflexes

Subaru’s BRZ Inazuma Edition limited volume sports coupe will be available in early 2017 throughout Subaru dealerships across Canada.

The Inazuma derives its name from the Japanese word for lightning, which according to Subaru describes its capabilities perfectly.

In addition to the features that make the 2+2 BRZ so desirable, the Inazuma Edition boasts several exclusive performance upgrades, such as SACHS performance dampers, Brembo performance brakes designed to enhance the BRZ’s performance through improved braking and handling.

The look of the Inazuma Edition is vibrant and eye-catching, with its custom yellow exterior contrasted by 17 x 7.5 lightweight aluminum black painted wheels, black side mirrors and black badging.

The interior features Onyx black leather and Alcantara seats as well as yellow accent stitching throughout.

The Subaru Inazuma Edition will be available in Canada for $32,695 MSRP.